LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are working to contain a large blaze in the mountains west of Goodsprings on Monday afternoon.
Fire officials believe the Cottonwood Fire near State Route 160 may have started about 9 a.m. on July 20 from a lightning strike after overnight storms in Southern Nevada. Officials said the fire was currently not threatening SR 160.
Officials said they are sending extra crews to the area to contain the blaze, including an air team to drop retardant on the fire.
#CottonwoodFire Update: The fire is now est 200-300 acres moving to the northeast, burning in sage and brush. Two single engine airtankers and one heavy airtanker are using retardant to coat the vegetation to try and slow the fire’s spread. @NevadaFireInfo pic.twitter.com/8CHG8Xs51C— Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 20, 2020
By 5 p.m., officials said the fire is estimated at 700-800 acres burning in grass, sage and brush, with some pinyon and juniper. At 6:30 p.m., officials updates the burn to be 1,800 acres with 0% containment.
#CottonwoodFire Update: The fire has been recently mapped by helicopter and acreage has been updated to 1800, with 0% containment. Thank you to Patrol 751 for the photos!https://t.co/BK88H2JDQQ @NevadaFireInfo pic.twitter.com/Gj1Q6WT63i— Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 21, 2020
Both ground and air crews were working to establish an anchor point and begin containment of the fire. Airtankers were using retardant to coat the vegetation and inhibit the fire's spread, "as well as performing point protection for the communications site on top of Potosi Mountain as a precaution. A type 2 helicopter has begun bucket drops to help cool the fire’s edge," officials said.
The fire is moving northeast.
More isolated thunderstorms are forecasted for Monday, with gusty and erratic outflow winds. A red flag warning is in effect through Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
