LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are working to contain a large blaze in the mountains southwest of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon.
Fire officials believe the Cottonwood Fire south of State Route 160 may have started about 9 a.m. on July 20 from a lightning strike after overnight storms in Southern Nevada. Officials said the fire was currently not threatening SR 160.
Officials said they are sending extra crews to the area to contain the blaze, including an air team to drop retardant on the fire.
The #CottonwoodFire is now 2,741 acres due to more accurate mapping. Fire behavior is moderate and backing into the wind. Hard work from firefighters has increased the containment to 5%.https://t.co/BK88H2JDQQ pic.twitter.com/8k5fG8SRIq— Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 21, 2020
#CottonwoodFire Update: The fire is now est 200-300 acres moving to the northeast, burning in sage and brush. Two single engine airtankers and one heavy airtanker are using retardant to coat the vegetation to try and slow the fire’s spread. @NevadaFireInfo pic.twitter.com/8CHG8Xs51C— Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 20, 2020
By 5 p.m., officials said the fire is estimated at 700-800 acres burning in grass, sage and brush, with some pinyon and juniper. At 6:30 p.m., officials updates the burn to be 1,800 acres with 0% containment. By Tuesday morning, officials said the fire grew to 1,833 acres, still with 0% containment.
#CottonwoodFire Update: The fire has been recently mapped by helicopter and acreage has been updated to 1800, with 0% containment. Thank you to Patrol 751 for the photos!https://t.co/BK88H2JDQQ @NevadaFireInfo pic.twitter.com/Gj1Q6WT63i— Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 21, 2020
As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said the fire has grown to 2,741 acres and is approximately 5% contained.
Both ground and air crews were working to establish an anchor point and begin containment of the fire. Airtankers were using retardant to coat the vegetation and inhibit the fire's spread, "as well as performing point protection for the communications site on top of Potosi Mountain as a precaution. A type 2 helicopter has begun bucket drops to help cool the fire’s edge," officials said.
A temporary flight restriction was issued for the area, which is in the flight arrival and departure route for McCarran International Airport. Officials said they are working with the FAA on re-routing flights.
The fire is moving northeast.
More isolated thunderstorms are forecasted for Monday, with gusty and erratic outflow winds. A red flag warning is in effect through Tuesday night.
Ray Johnson with the U.S. Forest Service said Monday night they've had assistance from the Clark County Fire Department. He said the fire isn't a threat to Goodsprings, a town about 10 miles southeast from the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.