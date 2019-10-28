LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman killed in a west valley house fire died from thermal and inhalation injuries as well as contributing factors related to drug use, the Clark County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Carla White, 63, of Las Vegas died Oct. 19, the coroner's office said. Her cause of death was determined to be "thermal and inhalation injuries with contributing factors of cocaine, opiates and benzodiazapine use." The manner of death was ruled an accident.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire at 241 View Drive near Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive was called in at 9:47 a.m. Oct. 11.
The fire department said White and another person were taken to University Medical Center Trauma. The second victim was in critical condition.
