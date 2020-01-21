LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has ruled on the deaths of three people killed in a seven-car collision in west Las Vegas on Dec. 27.
The driver who caused the collision, Tacuma A. Wesley, died of thermal and blunt-force injuries, the coroner said. His death has been ruled an accident.
Donna Martinez, 48, also died of thermal and blunt-force injuries, and the coroner ruled her death an accident, as well.
A third person who died, Amanda Y. Martinez, 29, died of blunt-force trauma caused by the accident, the coroner's office said.
The coroner has not yet determined the cause and manner of death of the fourth victim, 4-year-old Dana Martinez.
Two additional people were injured in the crash.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Wesley's speeding car hit another from behind, forcing it into the intersection. Three cars that were pushed together burst into flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.