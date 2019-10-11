LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man killed in an apartment just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.
Marco Antonio Alvizo, 24, died of a shotgun wound to the head, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
LVMPD Lt. Jose Hernandez said officers responded to the 4200 block of West Viking Road near Flamingo Road and Arville Street around 2:45 a.m. Oct. 10 to reports of a shooting.
According to Las Vegas police, an investigation determined a woman and the victim were inside the apartment when she heard a knock at the door. The woman opened the door and three suspects wearing hoodies pushed their way into the apartment.
One of the suspects was armed and approached the victim, who was sleeping, police said. The suspect fired a single shot and all three suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot.
