NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a man police say shot himself after setting two fires in North Las Vegas.
Derek Debrowa, 38, of North Las Vegas was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m. Dec. 16, the coroner's office said. The coroner determined Debrowa died of an intraoral gunshot wound. The death has been ruled a suicide.
About 8 p.m. Dec. 15, officers were sent to the 2900 block of West Gowan Road for multiple fires and reports of gunfire. Three people were fleeing the Thai Buddhist Temple at Simmons Street when officers arrived. Police said they weren't injured.
Police said a man fired a gun at the people inside as he set the fire, which was put out when crews were called just up the block to the 3000 block of Logan Avenue.
Noth Las Vegas Police, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI worked together to find the suspect, Debrowa, who they said set both fires.
He was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a backyard near the second fire.
