LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday that an October house fire was a murder-suicide with a mother and her son.
Gavin Palmer, 6, died of carbon monoxide intoxication with smoke inhalation and thermal injuries as significant factors on Oct. 8, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
His mother Renai Palmer, 47, had the same cause of death as her son, but the coroner's office ruled her death a suicide.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded around 8:20 a.m. Oct. 8 to the fire at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed in late October they were investigating the fire as a murder-suicide. Spencer said forensics indicated the fire was started with gasoline.
Gavin's father Sean Murray said the room where the fire started was locked when first responders arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.