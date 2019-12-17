LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner has determined a man who crashed into a concrete barricade in the east valley killed himself.
Cristian Munoz, 20, of Las Vegas died of multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the Sept. 27 crash near East Sahara Avenue and Voyage Cove Drive. The coroner has ruled the death a suicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Munoz drove his 2015 Subaru WRX east into the concrete barricades indicating the end of the road about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
Munoz was taken to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition. The Clark County coroner's office told LVMPD Munoz died Sept. 29 at the hospital.
