HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A man killed in Henderson in April died of asphyxiation, the coroner said Monday.
The Clark County Coroner's office has ruled the death of Curtis Rimer, 55, a homicide by asphyxiation.
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, the Henderson Police Department said.
Victor Denogean, 21, and Jose Ortiz-Casillas, 20, were arrested April 17 by the City of Phoenix Police Department, according to police. Each man faces an open murder charge.
About 7:15 April 9, police found Rimer dead in his home on Cutlass Drive, near Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive, after conducting a welfare check. He had been reported missing by an out-of-state family member, police said.
Henderson police previously reported Rimer's red 2011 Subaru missing. The vehicle was later recovered.
