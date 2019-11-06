LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 81-year-old man killed in an east valley house fire in June died of carbon monoxide toxicity, the Clark County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
The coroner ruled Leonard Weiner's death an accident.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1300 block of Arlee Court, near East Charleston and South Lamb boulevards, about 1:20 a.m. June 8. The fire was extinguished by 2:40 a.m.
Clark County firefighters found Weiner dead inside the home after the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.