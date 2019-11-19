LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It is unclear how a 24-year-old Las Vegas woman who was found encased in concrete died, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Christoper Prestipino, 45, and Casandra Garrett, 39, are accused of poisoning and strangling Esmeralda Gonzalez, who was last seen May 31. Prestipino and Garrett each face a murder charge.
The coroner's office said Gonzalez's cause and manner of death were undetermined.
According to an anonymous caller, Gonzalez was tied to a bedpost for an extended period of time and was injected by pool cleaner by the suspects, then Prestipino allegedly rented a U-Haul truck to take her body to the desert, Prestipino's arrest report said.
According to the arrest report, Prestipino told another woman that Gonzalez began acting strangely after getting high and he allegedly tied her to a chair in an effort to calm her down. He attempted to untie her later, but Gonzalez supposedly punched him in the face.
The incident escalated and Prestipino strangled the woman, the arrest report said. Inside Prestipino's garage was a "large wooden and concrete structure on a pallet, which was taped and strapped shut."
