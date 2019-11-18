LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The woman killed in a wrong-way crash last week on Interstate 15 died as a result of blunt-force injuries and motor vehicle collision, the Clark County Coroner's Office said Monday.
The coroner has ruled Ericka Avila's death an accident.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 north at Lake Mead Boulevard about 3:30 a.m. Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.