LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Combined ethanol and drug intoxication killed a Las Vegas man who died in November while under house arrest, the Clark County Coroner's Office reported Wednesday.
Toxicology for David Marks, 46, showed he died with a combination of ethanol, oxycodone, hydrocodone, acetaminophen and zolpidem in his system. The coroner ruled his death an accident.
Marks had been in the custody of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Detention Center on the court-appointed Electronic Monitoring Program for theft greater than $3,500 since June, Metro said. He suffered a medical episode at home and was transported to Spring Valley Hospital on Nov. 22.
Metro said there was no police-related reportable force interaction with Marks, who was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.
