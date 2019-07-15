LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a construction worker killed while working at a south valley home Sunday.
The coroner identified the man as Wilfrido Simmons-Perez, 35, of Las Vegas.
He was killed while working on the construction of a patio at a private residence, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Officers responded to the home in the 7700 block of Haven Street, near Robindale Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South, about 2 p.m. July 14, police said.
It wasn't yet known how, but police said a structure collapsed on top of Simmons-Perez. Other workers moved debris and found his body.
The exact cause and manner of Simmons-Perez's death are still pending at the coroner's office.
