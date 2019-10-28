HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner has ruled a woman killed after crashing into a tree and fence early Sunday.
Tanyia Johnson, 33, died as a result of blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident, the coroner's office said.
The crash happened on Boulder Highway, just south of East Sunset Road, around 12:17 a.m. Oct. 27. According to Henderson police, Johnson's 2004 Chevrolet sedan at high speed.
She was headed north on Boulder Highway when she crossed two traffic lanes, exited the roadway and crashed into the tree and fence, police said. She was ejected and taken to Sunrise Trauma.
According to police, she was the only occupant in the car. She died about three hours later from her injuries at the hospital.
It was not immediately known if impairment was a factor.
