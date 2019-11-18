LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed Saturday morning in a North Las Vegas crash.
The victim was identified as Arthur Boyd Hobbs, 73, of North Las Vegas, the coroner's office said. He died of multiple blunt-force injuries, and the death was ruled an accident.
The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Broadwing Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Hobbs dead.
The other driver, 46-year-old Anthony Peniston, was in a 2007 Mercedes sedan. Police said Peniston drove through a stop sign and hit Hobbs in his Ford Escape.
Peniston was booked into Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of DUI causing death and reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm.
