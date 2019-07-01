LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man killed over the weekend at a shopping center in the north valley has been identified.
The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the homicide victim as Max Garcia, 27. The coroner determined Garcia died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 6400 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near the 215 Beltway, about 8 a.m. June 29, police said.
An employee at the shopping center was arriving for work when they noticed a man lying face down near the sidewalk area, Spencer said. When the employee looked closer, they noticed the victim had been shot multiple times and called 911.
Police and medical personnel arrived, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect was arrested later Saturday, police said. He was identified as 26-year-old Brian Love in police booking logs. Love worked as an armed security guard at the shopping center. He is facing an open murder charge, according to jail records.
Police said Garcia was shot around 1 a.m. in front of the SkinnyFats restaurant.
Metro Homicide Section detectives found surveillance video that showed the victim in front of a business about 12:45 a.m., and he appeared to be in an argument with another man, Metro said in a news release.
During the argument the suspect, later identified as Love, pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, then left the scene in a white SUV, the release said.
Love was eventually found at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of East Sahara Avenue.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
This is awful. This city is filled with evil people. Another unfortunate surprise from the worst city in the US. The murderer and the zhopping center are to blame. Someone doesn't just suddenly kill someone without displaying red flags. Whoever hired this guy should have blame put on him also.
