LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A teen girl killed in a crash on the 215 Beltway on Saturday has been identified.
The Clark County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the 17-year-old as Kira Bird of Las Vegas. She died of multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash happened about 3:16 p.m. Jan. 18.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka, Bird was driving a 2001 silver Honda sedan eastbound on the 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive when she lost control of the car. Bird was thrown from the car when it went into an embankment, NHP said. She had not been wearing a seatbelt.
