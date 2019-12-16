HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a teen killed in an apparent shooting early Thursday.
Kory Lino, 17, of Henderson died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner's office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Sunset Road about 12:50 a.m. Dec. 12, police said. Upon arrival, they found two 17-year-olds near the back of a commerical property. One of them had no injuries; Lino was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers spoke to Edward Croaker, 44, who called Henderson police and claimed to have seen the two teens shooting in the back of his residence in the 1600 block of Meadow Bluffs Avenue, near Sunset.
Police said Croaker told officers he grabbed his gun and fired at the teenagers. He believed he struck on of the victims.
While interviewing the uninjured teen, police learned both teens had been "discharging a firearm." The gun was later found and had been reported as stolen. It has been returned to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Croaker was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the Henderson Detention Center for one count of murder, police said.
Charges for the uninjured teen were pending.
(1) comment
There has to be more to the story. Homeowner firing back at teens shooting a stolen firearm. Were they, or were they not firing *at* his home? Unless the homeowner stuck his foot in his mouth by giving a statement, he could have a very good defense.
