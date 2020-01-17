LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a fatal collision Thursday morning involving a pedestrian on S. Gilespie Street south of E. Sunset Road.
According to police, at approximately 11:24 a.m., a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling south on S. Gilespie Street. A 53-year-old male pedestrian was walking southbound on the sidewalk located east of the roadway.
According to police, the Kia crossed into the oncoming traffic lanes before leaving the roadway to the left over the east curb. The front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian as he was on the sidewalk.
The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the pedestrian as 53-year-old Daniel Garcia of Yakima, Washington. Garcia died of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident, the office said.
The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and was not impaired, police said.
Garcia's death marked the fifth traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
(2) comments
So if the driver wasn't impaired, what was was it that made him/her go across the road. and kill the person. Just doesn't know how to drive? Or an illegal drunk/druggie and the cops can't arrest and reporters can't say anything?
We’re doing good 5 creamed in 3 weeks ? About due for a good bus stop crash !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.