LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner has identified a woman killed as she was crossing a road in the central valley Friday night.
The Clark County Coroner's Office said Kathryn Anne Delling, 70, of Las Vegas died of blunt-force trauma as a result of the accident.
The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and South Swenson Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said a 2019 Ford transit van was turning from southbound Swenson onto eastbound Flamingo on a green arrow when Delling, who was using a walker, entered the intersection against a "don't walk" sign.
Delling entered the van's path and the left front bumper struck the left side of the pedestrian, knocking her down, police said. She was transported to Sunrise Trauma Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
