LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner has identified a man who died after crashing into a fence in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning.
According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Jonathan Elings, 42, of North Las Vegas died of blunt-force injury sustained in the accident.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to the area of West Ogden Avenue east of South City Parkway just after 2:30 a.m. Oct. 12, police said.
Evidence at the scene suggested Elings, who was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, entered a left-hand curve and "rode wide in the curve" as he exited the roadway.
Police said Elings collided with a fence as he exited the road, causing him to be ejected from the bike.
Elings was pronounced dead the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, Las Vegas police said.
