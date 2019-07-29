LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner has identified the man killed in one of two Thursday shootings at a west Las Vegas apartment complex.
The Clark County Coroner's Office determined Jaejuan Williams, 19, of Las Vegas died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating two Thursday shootings at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard.
About 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were at the complex completing an investigation into a shooting. While on the scene, officers heard gunfire coming from the other side of the complex, the release said. At the same time, dispatch received multiple reports of two males shooting at each other inside the complex.
Officers found a man suffering from apparent multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives from Metro's Homicide Section learned Williams may have been chased through the complex as he was being shot, the release said. At some point, the suspect shot the victim and fled the area before police arrived.
No suspect or suspects have been identified, and the motive is unknown. However, detectives are investigating the possibility the two shootings may be related.
Anyone with any information about these shootings is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.