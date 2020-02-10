LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man shot dead in front of a central valley liquor store on Saturday.
Elliod Engeda, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8, officers went to the intersection of Twain Avenue and Swenson Street where a shooting was reported.
Two men, one in his late 20s and the other in his early 30s, were fighting in the parking lot out front of the liquor store, according to LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. A third person's role was not immediately known.
Calls to 9-1-1 reported multiple shots fired in the area. When patrol officers arrived, the man in his 20s, later identified as Engeda, was found dead on scene with a gun in his hand.
Soon after, a man in his 30s went to Sunrise Hospital with at least one gunshot wound, Spencer said. The man is believed to have been involved in the deadly shooting and was taken into custody, according to a news release.
Detectives also learned that the victim was a person of interest in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in the 3800 block of South Wynn Road, police said. No one was injured in the shooting. An investigation into that incident remains ongoing, the release said.
