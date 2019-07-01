LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist who died Friday morning after a southwest Las Vegas accident has been identified.
The man, 20-year-old Joseph Israel Edwards, died of multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner's office said. The death was ruled an accident.
Edwards was taken to UMC Trauma early Friday but later died after the crash with a sedan.
The crash happened about 1 a.m. June 28 in the area of Cactus Avenue and Verona Wood Street.
LVMPD said a 2017 Acura TLX was traveling west on Cactus east of Verona Wood while the 2016 Yamaha R6 motorcycle was following behind.
The driver of the Acura, identified by police as 19-year-old Irene Beltran, was uninjured and did not show signs of impairment.
It was unknown if impairment was a factor, police said.
The death was the 55th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2019 and remains under investigation.
