LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man killed in a rollover crash Saturday morning northwest of Las Vegas.
Richard Olson, 70, of Indian Springs died of multiple blunt-force injuries as a result of the accident, the coroner determined.
The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 95 at mile marker 94 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Olson, driving a 2005 silver Ford F-250 truck, was approaching slowed traffic from the left lane. As he tried to avoid a car, Olson lost control and overturned off the road. According to NHP, he was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck.
Investigators believed impairment may have contributed.
This was the second fatality of the year investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.
