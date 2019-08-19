LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday released the identity of the man killed Aug. 5 in a road-rage shooting on Interstate 15.
Jeffrey Kay Boyajian, 58, of Lake Elsinore, California, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner's office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said were called to the scene of the homicide on northbound I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road the night of Aug. 5.
Police said Boyajian was in a Chrysler 300 driving northbound on I-15. He and the passenger, a woman, were visiting Las Vegas from California, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
Spencer said they believe this incident to have started with road rage, with an unknown white van possibly tailgating the Chrysler.
At one point, the van pulled along side the driver of the Chrysler and fired multiple shots into the car. Boyajian was shot and later taken to University Medical Center, where police said he died.
The passenger was uninjured and cooperating with police, but was shaken up, police said. The van continued north on I-15.
Nevada Highway Patrol said they closed northbound I-15 at Silverado Ranch Boulevard due to a "shots fired investigation" in a tweet on Monday night. Northbound traffic was being diverted off the Silverado Ranch exit.
Metro later released a video of the white van believed to be involved in the incident. Police are still searching for the van.
