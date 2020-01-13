LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in the central valley.
Stanley Harmon, 60, died after being hit by a vehicle that drove off, according to Las Vegas police. The coroner's office said Harmon's death was caused by multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident.
According to a media release, the crash happened about 5 a.m. Jan. 11 near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Owens Avenue.
Police said the Dodge kept driving north without stopping. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The driver of the Dodge or anyone with information was urged to call police at 702-828-4060 or, to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
