LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas.
John Anthony Turner, 34, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office. Turner died in a crash on U.S. 95 near Lake Mead at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 28.
Nevada Highway Patrol said a 2005 silver Hyundai was on the Lake Mead Boulevard westbound/U.S. 95 southbound onramp. The silver Hyundai was going too fast for the road conditions and lost control. It began to spin, entered U.S. 95 and was struck in the driver-side door by a burgundy 2019 Hyundai that was traveling southbound.
Turner was the driver of the silver Hyundai. He was transported to University Medical Center where he later died at 6 p.m., the coroner's office said.
One passenger in the burgundy Hyundai was also taken to UMC with a non life-threatening injury, NHP said.
Investigators don’t believe impairment was a factor, but weather conditions and speed were both factors in the crash, according to the highway patrol.
