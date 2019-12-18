LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified an elderly man killed by a vehicle in the north Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
The coroner identified the man as 82-year-old Ronald Barrett, 82, of Las Vegas. His exact cause and manner of death are pending.
Barrett died after he was struck in front of the WinCo Foods at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.
LVMPD Traffic Capt. Jason Letkiewicz said an armored truck was stopped in front of the store for the passenger to go in and get something.
When the passenger returned, Letkiewicz said, the truck drove eastbound in the parking lot and came in contact with Barrett, who was using a store-provided motorized scooter.
It was not yet known who was at fault. Police said it was unknown whether impairment was a factor in the incident.
