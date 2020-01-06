LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a carjacking suspect shot and killed Thursday by North Las Vegas police.
The coroner identified the man as 26-year-old Jamarri Tarver. Tarver died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death has been ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
The shooting happened just after midnight Jan. 2 in the CVS parking lot near West Craig Road and Allen Lane, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Police were conducting a traffic stop on West Alexander Road when an officer discovered the car was reported stolen from Las Vegas. The suspect took off when the traffic stop was initiated, police said.
Officers stopped the suspect in the CVS parking lot. The suspect then rammed several patrol cars with his vehicle, according to NLVPD.
Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, NLVPD said. Police took the suspect into custody, and he died shortly after.
One officer had minor injuries in the incident; it wasn't immediately clear if the suspect had a weapon on him.
Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation.
Hoping this was the guy that shot that father and son whom he stole a vehicle ftom, wherein the son died on scene.
