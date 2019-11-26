LAS VEAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the woman whose body was found after a house fire in the northwest valley Sunday.
Firefighters found Tara Shapiro, 41, of Las Vegas after a fire at a one-story house in the 5900 block of Cancun Avenue.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called after 9:30 a.m. after firefighters discovered Shapiro's remains. Lt. Brian Boxler said Metro's homicide unit was investigating and considered the incident to be suspicious.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
