LAS VEAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the woman whose body was found after a house fire in the northwest valley Sunday.

Firefighters found Tara Shapiro, 41, of Las Vegas after a fire at a one-story house in the 5900 block of Cancun Avenue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called after 9:30 a.m. after firefighters discovered Shapiro's remains. Lt. Brian Boxler said Metro's homicide unit was investigating and considered the incident to be suspicious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

