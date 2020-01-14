HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a woman who was struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in Henderson.
The woman has been identified as 71-year-old Ida Baker of Henderson, the coroner's office said.
Henderson police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday on Boulder Highway at Equestrian Drive. Police received reports that a white Subaru Outback had hit a woman.
Police said the Subaru was driving north on Boulder Highway and the driver didn't see the victim. Baker was crossing the northbound lanes in a marked crosswalk against the signal.
She was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died, police said.
The driver of the Outback didn't show signs of impairment and stayed on scene.
