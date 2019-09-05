LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified the 72-year-old woman who was randomly bludgeoned to death outside a central Las Vegas laundromat on Aug. 29.
Diana Jeanne Langlume of Las Vegas died due to blunt force trauma to her head and neck, according to the coroner. Her death was ruled as a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive near Washington Avenue at about 5 a.m. Langlume called from inside the laundromat and told police there was a man outside with a sledgehammer. Dispatchers heard her scream and the line disconnected.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police responded and officers found Langlume dead outside the front doors of the laundromat.
The suspect, 36-year-old Clinton Taylor, was found about a quarter mile away with a sledgehammer and blood on him. He was arrested and faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.
A Las Vegas judge on Aug. 30 deemed Taylor to be a danger to the community and ordered he be held without bail.
