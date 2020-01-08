LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the remaining two of three victims in a plane crash on Gass Peak north of Las Vegas.

The two victims identified Wednesday were Nina Morozova, 71, and Valeriya Slyzko, 48, both of Henderson. Both were pronounced dead Dec. 30, the coroner's office said. The cause of death was listed as blunt-force injuries caused by the accident.

The coroner had previously identified the third victim as Gregory Akers, 60. He was pronounced dead Nov. 30, and his death was also ruled an accident.

Reports of a small plane crash at Gass Peak came in about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Later that evening, a search team determined the crash "was not survivable" and there would be "no rescue efforts." The next day, Metro's Search and Rescue reassessed the area to gather any additional details and confirmed that were no survivors. Due to inclement weather, the victims were bot recovered until Nov. 30.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the plane to be a single-engine Cirrus SR22 that crashed and reportedly caught fire after crashing, according to spokesman Ian Gregor.

Public FAA records indicate Akers was a private pilot. The registered owner of the plane was Baron Von Speed, and the address provided for the plane registration matched Akers flight certificate information.