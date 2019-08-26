NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 15.
Amanda Miranda, 29, of Las Vegas was struck and killed in a collision early Saturday morning on northbound Interstate 15 near Craig Road. Her exact cause and manner of death were not released.
The crash was reported just after 4 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol said.
According to NHP spokesman Travis Smaka, Miranda was seen walking and kneeling in the travel lanes by several motorists. When units arrived, it was determined she had been hit by three different vehicles.
Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. Smaka said no impairment was suspected.
