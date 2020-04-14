LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a fatal crash on Monday night in the southwest valley.
Officers responded about 8 p.m. on April 13 to the area of Buffalo Drive and Torino Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, the crash involved one vehicle that rolled over and the driver was pronounced dead on scene. In a media release, police said the victim was a 73-year-old man from Pahrump.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man on Tuesday as Jerry Burley.
Evidence at the scene, witnesses and surveillance video revealed the crash to involve a 2010 Toyota Prius driving south on Buffalo at a "high rate of speed." Police said for unknown reason, the Prius left the roadway. The car traveled through the desert area before rolling multiple times.
Police said Burley was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. His death marked the 27th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.