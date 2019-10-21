LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
The coroner identified the man as Victor Carranza-Bracamontes, 25, of Las Vegas.
Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Sandy Lane, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The crash involved two vehicles and the motorcycle, Metro said. Police determined the motorcycle was traveling eastb on Lake Mead with a Ford F150 traveling behind.
The driver said he was stopped at a light at Walnut Road when the Carranza-Bracamontes split the lanes and pulled in front of him. The light turned green and Carranza-Bracamontes took off at a high rate of speed, police said.
When a Nissan exited Via Mirabel, Carranza-Bracamontes struck it on the driver's side door, which caused the Nissan to move and hit the F150, which had again been behind Carranza-Bracamontes, according to police.
Police said the occupants of the Nissan were taken to University Medical Center to treat minor injuries.
