LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a motorcyclist killed Friday night in the northwest valley.
Johnathan Bell, 29, of Las Vegas died as a result of blunt-force trauma as a result of the accident, the coroner said.
The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday on West Deer Springs Way west of the intersection with North Durango Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The crash happened when a white 2016 Dodge Journey was making a U-turn on Deer Springs and crossed into the path of a 2014 Ducati Superbike, police said.
The driver of the Dodge, a 34-year-old woman, was transported with moderate injuries to UMC Trauma, police said. Bell was pronounced dead at the scene.
