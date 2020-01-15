HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Tuesday night in Henderson.
The coroner identified the man as Kevin Farnsworth. No further information about Farnsworth was available.
About 9:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Henderson police and fire crews were called to Warm Springs Road and Cebolla Street.
The Henderson Police Department said officers found Farnsworth dead of "unknown circumstances."
