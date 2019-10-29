LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man stabbed in a west valley apartment complex for yelling at a speeding driver has been identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Armando Gamboa, 23, died of a stab wound to the chest, according to the coroner's office. His death was ruled a homicide.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers responded to the Indian Hills Apartments at 4550 W. Sahara Ave., near Arville Street, around 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
When emergency services arrived to the scene, Gamboa was found dead with a stab wound, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.
Witnesses told police children were playing in the parking lot when a blue vehicle sped through, causing the victim to yell at the driver. The driver stopped and got out of the car to fight with the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.