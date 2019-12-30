LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man shot Saturday during an alleged burglary attempt in the southeast valley.

The coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Justin Jerrod Smith, 30, of Las Vegas. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the right arm/chest, and the coroner ruled his death a homicide.

A woman who was home alone in the 7000 block of Knoll View Drive heard glass shatter about 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Moments before, she had heard a knock at the door but ignored it, police said.

Las Vegas homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a man, later identified as Smith, broke through the woman's sliding glass back door and entered the home. The woman went to her bedroom to get her handgun when the suspect confronted her, Spencer said.

She told police Smith lunged toward her, and she shot him once. He then ran out of the house and drove away.

The woman then called 9-1-1 to report the incident, Spencer said. A nearby patrol officer found Smith in his Kia about a half-mile away at the intersection of East Warm Springs Road and South Spencer Street after he hit a few other cars.

Smith was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died, Spencer said.

Police believe Smith may have waiting in his car for several hours before the shooting, casing the area.