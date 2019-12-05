LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate-15 and Charleston Boulevard.
Henderson resident Frank Magliarditi, 39, died from blunt force injuries on Dec. 3, according to the coroner. His death was ruled as an accident.
It was not immediately known if impairment was a factor in the crash.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. The highway was closed for about 10 hours, and led to further road closures.
NHP trooper Travis Smaka said the driver of a Jeep was headed the wrong way and crashed into an Amazon trailer.
A nearby taxicab was also hit by flying debris from the crash, according to Smaka. The taxi driver was uninjured. The collision caused the Amazon trailer to hit a UPS trailer.
The driver of the Amazon trailer was taken to University Medical Center. The two people inside the UPS truck stayed on scene and were uninjured.
Smaka said there were about 20 gallons of fuel in roadway from the crash. Hazmat crews were called to help clean the fuel spill.
NDOT said roads were reopened from the crash just after 1:30 p.m.
"It's not normal for someone to be out on the highway. We have a lot of wrong-way crashes here in Las Vegas," Smaka said. "Especially in the overnight hours. One is too many."
NDOT said I-15 northbound would be reduced to two lanes between Charleston and Sahara from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday for additional repairs.
