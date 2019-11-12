LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night near Laughlin.
Harry James Matthie, 71, of Bullhead City, Ariz., died of blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident, the coroner's office said.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 5 p.m. Nov. 10 when the motorcyclist, Matthie, crossed into oncoming traffic on westbound State Route 163 (Laughlin Highway) and hit a vehicle head-on.
