LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man killed in single-vehicle crash Monday morning near Searchlight has been identified.
The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man as 31-year-old Travon Martin. The specific cause and manner of his death have not been determined.
Martin died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 95 at mile marker 34 around 4:45 a.m. Monday.
The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that the van involved was transporting illegal fireworks.
