LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County corner has identified a man killed in a collision with a semi-trailer near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week.
The coroner has determined Kenneth Ham, 57, of Pine City, New York, died as a result of blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Thursday at Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane near the speedway.
