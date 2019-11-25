LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the man police say was killed during an apparent drug deal in southwest Las Vegas late Friday.

The coroner identified the man as 21-year-old Dakota Bublin of Las Vegas. Bublin died of a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the 8000 block of West Mesa Vista Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive and Hacienda Avenue, around 10:43 p.m. Nov. 22 after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, Bublin was found lying on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Medical Center Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary details indicate that the victim met with another man for a drug deal, police said. At some point during the transaction, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing in a grey sedan.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.