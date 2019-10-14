LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed by gunfire Sunday afternoon in southwest Las Vegas.
The man was identified as Joeronell Fontanilla, 27, of Las Vegas, the coroner's office said.
Las Vegas police responded to The Resort at Coronado Ranch Apartments, 7777 S. Jones Blvd.
Police said Fontanilla and another person were shot about 3:30 p.m. There was an altercation between the two before shots were fired.
The man who was shot was taken to UMC in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.
Detectives were not investigating Fontanilla's death as homicide. The coroner's office had not made an official determination on the cause and manner of his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.