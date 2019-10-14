10/13 sw shooting

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating after two men were shot in southwest Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed by gunfire Sunday afternoon in southwest Las Vegas.

The man was identified as Joeronell Fontanilla, 27, of Las Vegas, the coroner's office said.

Las Vegas police responded to The Resort at Coronado Ranch Apartments, 7777 S. Jones Blvd. 

Police said Fontanilla and another person were shot about 3:30 p.m. There was an altercation between the two before shots were fired.

The man who was shot was taken to UMC in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Detectives were not investigating Fontanilla's death as homicide. The coroner's office had not made an official determination on the cause and manner of his death.

