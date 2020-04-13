LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was on scene of a fatal crash in the northeastern part of the valley on Monday night.
According to a tweet from the agency about 8:50 p.m. on April 13, the crash happened on I-15 near Speedway Boulevard. In a single-vehicle rollover, one person was confirmed to be dead, NHP said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 40-year-old Alfredo Mendiloa.
On scene, NHP troopers said the driver was traveling southbound and crossed over into the northbound lanes.
Northbound traffic was being diverted off Speedway. Avoid the area.
#trafficalert ⚠️ Fatal Crash Investigation 15NB at Speedway, Single Vehicle Rollover, 1 confirmed deceased. I-15NB closed, NB traffic diverted off at Speedway. PIO Enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 14, 2020
