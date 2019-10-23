LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were responding to a report of a body found in the west valley Wednesday.
Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said police responded to a report of a man deceased from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard.
Spencer said at this point police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with a subject he knew in the parking lot.
The victim was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 34-year-old Anthony Esposito.
Spencer said the suspect is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
